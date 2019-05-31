May 31 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band GOT7 is showing its gratitude to fans with a special music video.

The K-pop group released a "Thank You I GOT7" version of its "Eclipse" video Friday for its fan base, iGOT7.

The video shows Mark, JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom perform a synchronized dance routine in coordinating outfits. The new version is simpler and brighter than the original video.

"GOT7 'ECLIPSE' TAPE (Thank You I GOT7 Ver.) #GOT7 #GOT7_SPINNINGTOP #GOT7_BETWEEN_SECURITY_AND_INSECURITY," the group tweeted.

"Eclipse" appears on GOT7's new EP, Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity. The group released the EP and the original "Eclipse" video last week.

GOT7 will promote Spinning Top on a new world tour, which includes shows in North America. The group released a music video Thursday for "1°," which appears on the new album.