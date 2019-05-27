Actor Johnny Galecki arrives for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer attend the 20th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party in Beverly Hills on January 6. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Johnny Galecki and his pregnant girlfriend Alaina Meyer are expecting a son. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- The Big Bang Theory alum Johnny Galecki learned this weekend that his pregnant girlfriend Alaina Meyer is expecting a boy.

"A day I'll never forget," Galecki, 43, captioned a photo of Meyer, 21, standing over him and kissing his lips as he kneels.

They are both covered in blue paint.

People.com reported Galecki, Meyer and their loved ones ate cupcakes and other treats as they celebrated at the outdoor gender reveal party on Sunday.

The couple announced earlier this month that they are expecting their first child, but they did not say if it would be a boy or a girl.