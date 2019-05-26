Model Joanna Krupa is pregnant with her first children. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Reality television personality Joanna Krupa announced on Instagram this weekend that she is pregnant with her first child.

"Hi Guys! Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone. Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can't wait to meet this little," Krupa captioned a photo of her smiling and holding up a pregnancy test with a positive sign.

Krupa, 40, is known for her work in The Real Housewives of Miami, Dancing with the Stars and Top Model.

She married businessman Douglas Nunes in her native Poland last summer.