Joanna Krupa marries Douglas Nunes in Poland

Cast members (L-R) Marysol Patton,Alexia Echevarria, Adrianna De Moura, Joanna Krupa and Lea Black pose for a group photo after they arrive for the Season 3 premiere party of "The Housewives of Miami" on August 6, 2013. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Model and reality television personality Joanna Krupa married in Poland Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Joanna Krupa married businessman Douglas Nunes in her native Poland, the reality television personality announced on social media.

"We did it!" Krupa captioned Saturday's Instagram photo of her and her new husband dressed in their wedding attire and looking directly at each other.

"It was a very private and small family gathering... wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love."

Krupa wore a floor-length, white, off-the-shoulder wedding gown and a long veil with floral appliques. Her groom chose a dark-colored tuxedo for the occasion.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum also shared a brief video of her walking quickly down a church aisle towards Nunes. As she reached the altar, an instrumental version of the song "Can't Help Falling in Love With You" can be heard playing.

The couple announced their engagement in March, seven months after Krupa's divorce from club owner Romain Zago was finalized.