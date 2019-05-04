Johnny Galecki's girlfriend Alaina Meyer pregnant

Actor Johnny Galecki arrives for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer arrive for the 44th annual E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica on November 11, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

TV star Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer are expecting their first child. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- The Big Bang Theory star and Roseanne alum Johnny Galecki announced on Instagram Friday that he and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer are expecting their first child.

"Absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," the 43-year-old actor captioned a pair of photos of him and Meyer.

"We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours."

The baby's sex and anticipated birthdate were not immediately revealed.

People.com said Galecki and his 21-year-old girlfriend went public with their relationship in September.

Galecki finished work on The Big Bang Theory on Tuesday. He is set to co-host with Kaley Cuoco the send-off special Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell on May 16 after their sitcom ends its 12-season run.