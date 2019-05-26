Marvel's Stan Lee and his business manager Keya Morgan attend the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Keya Morgan, the former business manager for the late Marvel comic-book titan Stan Lee, was arrested this weekend on elder abuse allegations.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Morgan, 43, was arrested Saturday morning and charged with false imprisonment, theft and embezzlement connected to his dealings with Lee, who died in November at the age of 95.

Morgan is accused of stealing $262,000 that Lee earned at autograph signing sessions in 2018.

Morgan also allegedly moved Lee from his Hollywood Hills home to a condo in Beverly Hills, and allegedly made false 911 calls to police to convince Lee he was in danger.