Reports: John Singleton on life support after stroke

Director John Singleton arrives on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 7, 2010. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

John Singleton, who directed the mystery thriller "Abduction," attends the film's premiere in Los Angeles on September 15, 2011. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Director John Singleton remains on life support Monday after suffering a stroke on April 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- John Singleton's publicist said Monday the famed filmmaker is on life support after suffering a stroke 12 days ago.

A spokeswoman clarified the Boyz n the Hood director's medical condition after some media outlets reported Singleton had died at age 51.

"John is still on life support," the representative told The Los Angeles Times. "That reporting is inaccurate."

The Hollywood Reporter said Singleton's mother Sheila Ward recently applied for temporary conservatorship on Singleton's behalf because he suffered a major stroke April 17.

TMZ reported Monday that Singleton remains non-responsive in a medically induced coma at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Singleton reportedly suffered the stroke at the hospital where he went after experiencing leg weakness on a long flight.

Singleton's other credits include the films Abduction, Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Shaft as well as the TV series Snowfall.