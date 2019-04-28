Megan Fox officially calls off Brian Austin Green divorce

Actress Megan Fox attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles on July 17, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Megan Fox arrives at a New York special screening of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" on August 6, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Megan Fox has filed legal documents to have the divorce proceedings she initiated dismissed. She is married to actor Brian Austin Green. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Transformers actress Megan Fox has filed legal documents in Los Angeles requesting that the divorce proceedings she initiated be dismissed.

Fox, 32, filed for divorce from Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, 45, in 2015 after five years of marriage and 11 years together as a couple.

People.com said Fox cited irreconcilable differences as the reason she wanted to dissolve the union. Work-family balance was reportedly at the center of the tensions.

Although they reconciled soon after splitting up, Fox did not move to officially end the divorce proceedings until last week, E! News said.

The couple have three sons -- Journey, 2; Bodhi, 5; and Noah, 6.