Idris Elba marries Sabrina Dhowre

April 27 (UPI) -- The Wire and Luther actor Idris Elba married his longtime girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre at a hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Friday.
British Vogue shared photos on social media and the magazine's website showing the newlyweds in their formal attire.
Elba, 46, is wearing a blue suit by Ozwald Boateng and Dhowre chose an off-the-shoulder, Vera Wang gown for the occasion.
"There was a huge festive party with camels and fire dancers and dancing," a source told People.com.
The couple got engaged in February 2018.