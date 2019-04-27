Idris Elba marries Sabrina Dhowre

Actor Idris Elba attends the 31st annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on February 27, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

British actor Idris Elba attends the premiere of "Molly's Game" in London on December 6, 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Actor Idris Elba married Sabrina Dhowre in Marrakesh Friday. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- The Wire and Luther actor Idris Elba married his longtime girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre at a hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Friday.

British Vogue shared photos on social media and the magazine's website showing the newlyweds in their formal attire.

Elba, 46, is wearing a blue suit by Ozwald Boateng and Dhowre chose an off-the-shoulder, Vera Wang gown for the occasion.

"There was a huge festive party with camels and fire dancers and dancing," a source told People.com.

The couple got engaged in February 2018.