Pink, pictured with Carey Hart, daughter Willow and son Jameson, explained how her kids have made her a more open and accepting person.

April 26 (UPI) -- Pink says motherhood has been a life-changing experience.

The 39-year-old singer explained on Friday's episode of Today how Willow and Jameson, her 7-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son with husband Carey Hart, have made her a more open and accepting person.

"I am completely changed since becoming a mom," she told host Carson Daly. "I'm much more open. I'm much more accepting of myself. I'm much more thoughtful. I think about the world more and what we're leaving for these kids."

Pink regularly brings her children on tour with her and said they bring a "levity" to life on the road.

"It's fun. I like noise," she said. "The kids bring a levity to the situation that wouldn't otherwise exist. They make everything fun. They bring so much joy. They're entertainment. They're thoughtful. It's rad."

Pink confirmed she will no longer be sharing photos of her kids on social media following criticism online.

"After the latest criticisms, I'm so tired of it. People are just getting nastier and nastier," she explained. "I think I'll probably take a break. I think I will stop sharing my children as much as I do."

Pink received backlash in March after posting a photo of Jameson without a diaper or swim bottoms. She recounted the incident in an interview Monday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"People went as far as saying someone should call child services because he didn't have a diaper on and how dare I... some of the nastiest things," the star said. "I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. It's my proudest moment in my whole life. I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done."

"I won't share them anymore. I don't do it. I'm not posting pictures of them anymore," she declared.

Pink released the new single "Hurts 2B Human" with Khalid this week. The song appears on her new album of the same name, which debuted Friday.