Pink attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with Carey Hart, daughter Willow and son Jameson on February 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Pink is done posting photos of her kids after receiving "rude" and "mean-spirited" comments.

The 39-year-old singer said on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show she will no longer share pictures of Willow and Jameson, her 7-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son with Carey Hart, following an incident on Instagram.

"I don't like injustice. I don't like how brave people are anonymously. And rude, just mean. Mean-spirited," she told host Ellen DeGeneres.

Pink received backlash in March after posting a photo of herself with Willow, Jameson and a pelican. People objected to Jameson not wearing a diaper or swim bottoms, despite Pink censoring the picture.

"I didn't look at the picture that way. I looked at it from, there was a pelican that flew into our room. It spent two hours with us, which was incredible," Pink explained. "I have a 2-year-old [who] doesn't like to wear wet swim diapers and at some point, he took it off."

"People went as far as saying someone should call child services because he didn't have a diaper on and how dare I... some of the nastiest things," she said. "I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. It's my proudest moment in my whole life. I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done."

"I won't share them anymore. I won't do it. I'm not posting pictures of them anymore," the star declared.

Pink said she's open to constructive criticism but not hateful remarks.

"I understand people saying, 'You need to be more careful because you are in the public eye and you should have thought of that.' And they're right -- but there's a nice way to say that. There's a kind way to be online," she said.

Pink re-posted the photo and addressed the incident on Instagram in March after deleting the initial picture with Jameson.

"There's something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby's penis?" the star wrote. "Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn't even notice he took off his swim diaper."

"I deleted it because you're all [expletive] disgusting," she said. "And now I'm turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, And the negativity that you bring to other people's lives."