April 23 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Pink is back with new music.

The 39-year-old recording artist released a lyric video Monday for the single "Hurts 2B Human" featuring Khalid.

"Hurts 2B Human" begins as a stripped-down ballad before incorporating an electronic beat. Pink sings about pain and struggles and finding comfort in others.

"God, it hurts to be human / Without you I'd be losing / And someday we'll face the music / God, it hurts to be human / But I've got you," she sings.

"Hurts 2B Human" is the title track of Pink's new album, which debuts Friday. She previously released the single "Walk Me Home" in February and "Hustle" in March.

Pink last released the album Beautiful Trauma in October 2017. She kicked off another leg of her accompanying tour in March and will bring the venture to a close Nov. 2 in Austin, Texas.

In addition, Pink said Monday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show she will no longer post photos of her kids on social media. She told host Ellen DeGeneres she received "mean-spirited" comments after sharing a picture of her son without a diaper in March.