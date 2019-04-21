'Saved By the Bell' cast reunites for dinner

April 21 (UPI) -- Several former cast members of the 1990s teen sitcom Saved By the Bell reunited for dinner this weekend.
People.com said Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Tiffani Thiessen and their spouses all got together on Saturday night.
"This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like..." Gosselaar captioned a group photo of the outing.
Berkley shared the same image on her account, writing: FRIENDS FOREVER #spousestoo!!#imsoexcited #buddybands #love #friends #family #life #magic."
Missing from the reunion were their one-time castmates Dustin Diamond and Lark Voorhies. The show initially ran 1989 to 1993.