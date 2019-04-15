April 15 (UPI) -- WWE goes backstage with The New Day, Becky Lynch and John Cena at WrestleMania 35 in a new behind-the-scenes video.

The clip, released on Sunday, follows various WWE superstars before, during and after the company's biggest event of the year which took place on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

New Day member Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, an emotional moment for the group which also includes Xavier Woods and Big E.

The trio are featured in the video sharing a hug together after Kingston's win with Woods crying throughout.

Cena, meanwhile, appears spending time around an empty MetLife Stadium before the start of the event as he catches up with The Miz. Lynch, who ended winning both the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships, also spent time around an empty Metlife Stadium, holding her hands to her head in disbelief before her history-making victory.

Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, Batista, Triple H, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Vince McMahon and others also make appearances in the candid feature.