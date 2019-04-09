WWE: Dean Ambrose says farewell with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns

April 9 (UPI) -- Dean Ambrose closed the book on his WWE career alongside his friends and former Shield partners, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Ambrose said goodbye during an untelevised moment at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn following WWE's broadcast of Monday Night Raw. WWE then uploaded video of the moment onto its YouTube channel.

Rollins, who captured the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, praised Ambrose for helping him throughout his career and said he wouldn't be champion without Ambrose's help.

Ambrose said that watching Rollins defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and seeing Reigns return to action after receiving treatment for leukemia were the sweetest things he saw in his career. He then briefly touched on his favorite match, which involved becoming Tag Team Champions with Rollins, his love for the Barclays Center and his admiration for WWE fans.

"A building is just a building. It's just brick and mortar, it's just wood and nails. What makes the building is the fans and there are no fans in the world like you," Ambrose said.

Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns then shared one last Shield fist-bump together.

WWE announced in April that Ambrose, real name Jonathan Good, had decided not to renew his contract and would be leaving the company in April. No reason for his departure was given.

"We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE," the company said at the time.

Ambrose, nicknamed The Lunatic Fringe, is a former WWE Champion who has also held the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and Raw Tag Team Championship. He is best known as a member of The Shield alongside Rollins and Reigns, one of WWE's most popular and dominant groups.