WWE Smackdown: New Day celebrate Kofi Kingston's championship win

April 10 (UPI) -- Kofi Kingston was given a hero's welcome on Smackdown as his New Day partners Xavier Woods and Big E celebrated the high-flyers' WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35.

Woods and Big E spoke at length on Tuesday about how emotional it felt to see Kingston become WWE Champion, the deep bond they share with him, and how The New Day's mission to reshape culture and change history was achieved.

The ring was decorated with a rainbow of balloons with plates of pancakes being placed on all four sides.

Kingston, who said that his WrestleMania win over Daniel Bryan wasn't supposed to happen, thanked his family who was viewing the show from ringside including his wife and two young sons.

Kingston, for the second night in a row, was then interrupted by The Bar, consisting of Sheamus and Cesaro. The tag team stated that they saved Kingston from losing his WWE Championship to Universal Champion Seth Rollins on Raw in a Winner Takes All Match and that they wanted to battle The New Day alongside their new friend, Raw's Drew McIntyre.

All three New Day members took on The Bar and McIntyre in the main event. Kingston, despite McIntyre's impressive brute strength, continued his hot streak and kept his team in the match.

Kingston won the bout after The Dreadlocked Dynamo took out Cesaro outside the ring with a top-rope dive followed by a Trouble in Paradise to Sheamus for the three count. Kingston then celebrated inside the ring with his family, Woods and Big E.

Also on Smackdown, The Usos defended their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Hardy Boyz in a highly-competitive match.

The contest featured two of WWE's most dominant tag teams in history meeting for the first time. The Hardy Boyz became the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions after Matt Hardy took down Jey Uso with a Twist of Fate which was followed by a Swanton Bomb by Jeff Hardy for the three count.

The Hardy Boyz were unable to celebrate, however, as Lars Sullivan arrived onto the scene and started to decimate the new champions. Sullivan, who made his WWE main roster debut Monday on Raw, finished his attack by delivering a Flying Headbutt to Matt.

Other moments from Smackdown included Ali, Ricochet & Aleister Black defeating Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev; Randy Orton attacking Ali with an RKO which was followed by Kevin Owens attacking Rusev with a Stunner; Raw's Braun Strowman appearing to brawl with United States Champion Samoa Joe; Paige returning to announce that she will be presenting a new tag team that can take on Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics; Shane McMahon gloating about his WrestleMania win over The Miz; and double Women's Champion Becky Lynch once again being attacked by Lacey Evans.

Lynch, who holds both the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships, said that with both titles she has a target on her back, but that she is ready to take on anyone. As Lynch walked up the entrance ramp, Evans appeared and took The Man down with her Women's Right punch.