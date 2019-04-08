WWE WrestleMania: Becky Lynch wins it all, Kofi Kingston prevails

April 8 (UPI) -- Old rivalries came to an end, two legends bid farewell and new champions were crowned at Wrestlemania 35.

The sports-entertainment extravaganza took place on Sunday live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., in front of over 80,000 fans.

Host Alexa Bliss kicked things off by creating an instant WrestleMania moment by summoning living legend Hulk Hogan.

Hogan hyped up the crowd at MetLife and started to unleash his signature set of poses with Bliss until Paul Heyman, the advocate for Brock Lesnar, suddenly rushed down to the ring. Heyman said that if Lesnar wasn't going to defend the Universal Championship in the main event, that his client wanted to get his match with Seth Rollins over with as soon as possible.

Lesnar arrived, followed by Rollins who made his way to the ring with the words "Beast Slayer" written across the giant jumbo tron. Lesnar attacked Rollins outside the ring before the bell was rung to signal the start of the match.

Lesnar dominated Rollins, giving him an early advantage before the bout was officially underway. The Beast then took his opponent to Suplex City until the referee was momentarily knocked out of the ring. Rollins capitalized on the moment to deliver a low blow to Lesnar which then allowed him to deliver three Curb Stomps in a row.

The onslaught was enough for Rollins to pin Lesnar for the three count, making him the new Universal Champion, ending Lesnar's reign of terror.

In the WWE Championship match, Daniel Bryan defended his title against Kofi Kingston of The New Day. An emotional battle, the bout had the live audience on the edge of their seats as they cheered on crowd favorite Kingston who many wished to see earn his first world heavyweight championship.

Bryan went all out against Kingston, locking the high-flyer into multiple submission holds including his signature LeBell Lock three times. Kingston would not stay down, however, even when Bryan nailed him perfectly with is finishing maneuver, The Running Knee.

Kingston persevered and won the match after striking Bryan with the Trouble of Paradise, making him the new WWE Champion. New Day members Xavier Woods and Big E celebrated with Kingston in the ring along with the new champion's two young children. The New Day also presented their partner with the original, black-leather WWE Championship, tossing away Bryan's environmentally friendly title.

In the main event, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch faced off in a winner takes all Triple Threat Match. The winner would earn both titles from WWE's two flagship brands. This was also the first main event in WrestleMania history to feature all women.

Rousey arrived to the ring as rock icon Joan Jett performed her hit song "Bad Reputation." Charlotte, similar to how her Hall of Fame father Ric Flair always made a big entrance, arrived at the stadium in a helicopter before entering the ring.

The match was physical as Rousey, Charlotte and Lynch punished each other throughout. Rousey was fired-up during the bout, talking trash to her opponents as she strived to prove that she was the best. Lynch and Charlotte even briefly teamed-up to dispose of Rousey by kicking her out of the ring.

Lynch introduced a table into the proceedings. which Charlotte was eventually thrown into. This gave Lynch and Rousey the chance to fight one-on-one. As Rousey gained the early advantage and set herself up to deliver Piper's Pit to Lynch, The Man quickly reversed the move into a Crucifix Pin, allowing her to suddenly get the upset victory in surprising fashion. Lynch held up both the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships proudly as MetLife Stadium was surrounded by fireworks.

The other big match of the night featured Triple H taking on his old rival Batista -- now better known as Guardians of the Galaxy star and actor Dave Bautista -- in a No Holds Barred Match. This would be Batista's farewell match in WWE after a legendary career. Triple H, who also serves as a top executive within the company, put his in-ring career on the line as well.

Batista arrived to the ring in a black SUV, escorted by security personnel, while Triple H's entrance paid homage to Mad Max as The Game pulled up in a post-apocalyptic hot rod. Triple H held nothing back against Batista, starting the match off by whipping The Animal with a steel chain and using a wrench to try and break his fingers. Triple H kept going further, using pliers to rip out Batista's nose ring from his nostril.

Batista eventually regained his composure and was able to deliver a thunderous Batista Bomb which wasn't enough to win the match. The brutal and violent contest came to an end as Batista got ready to use Triple H's signature sledgehammer against him. Triple H received help, however, from Ric Flair, his close friend whom Batista had attacked weeks ago.

Triple H smashed Batista with a sledgehammer that Ric had handed him and delivered his second Pedigree to win the match, keeping his in-ring career alive.

Other big moments from WrestleMania included Tony Nese defeating Buddy Murphy to win the Cruiserweight Championship; Carmella winning the Women's Battle Royal; Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeating The Revival to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions which ended Hawkins' long losing streak; Braun Strowman winning the sixth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal after eliminating Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Michael Che; AJ Styles defeating Randy Orton; Shane McMahon pulling out a victory over The Miz in a Falls Count Anywhere Match after the A-lister performed a Suplex from the top of a 15-foot camera platform with McMahon ending up on top; The Usos retaining their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Aleister Black & Ricochet, The Bar and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev; The IIconics defeating Bayley & Sasha Banks, Nia Jax & Tamina and Natalya & Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions; Samoa Joe retaining the United States Championship against Rey Mysterio; Roman Reigns defeating Drew McIntyre; John Cena returning to his Dr. of Thuganomics character to diss Elias with a number of scathing rap lyrics; Baron Corbin defeating Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in Angle's last match; and Finn Balor in his Demon form defeating Bobby Lashley to become the new Intercontinental Champion.