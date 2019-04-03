Reba McEntire is happily dating Skeeter Lasuzzo following her divorce from Narvel Blackstock. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire is "totally in love" with her boyfriend, Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo.

The 64-year-old singer and actress couldn't help but gush about the retired oil geologist in the April 15 issue of People.

"We're totally in love -- absolutely," she told the magazine. "I wouldn't put up with somebody for two years if I wasn't in love with them!"

McEntire met Lasuzzo, 70, in August 2017 during a vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Lasuzzo asked her out on a date after she returned to the city two months later.

"I was there almost a week and we spent every day together," McEntire said.

Lasuzzo is a widower whose late wife, Marolyn Tyler Lasuzzo, died of breast cancer in 2013. McEntire said Lasuzzo enjoys photography, traveling and meditation.

"Skeeter's a meditator," she shared. "He can meditate, and my meditating is my prayers, but my prayers are quick and often."

McEntire and Lasuzzo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Grammy Awards. The pair celebrated their birthdays together with family and friends in March.

"Skeeter and I had a wonderful birthday MONTH! His bd was the 27th, mine the 28th!" McEntire captioned a slideshow of photos Monday.

"We celebrated in Nashville, Los Angeles, Phoenix and back in Nashville again! Too much fun! Thanks everyone for making our birthdays so wonderful, special and sweet :-) #skeeterlasuzzo #happybirthdaytous," she wrote.

McEntire split from Narvel Blackstock in August 2015 after 26 years of marriage. She is parent to 29-year-old son Shelby with the music manager and TV producer.