Brian Littrell's son to open for Backstreet Boys on tour

A post shared by Baylee Littrell (@bayleelittrell_music) on Jan 9, 2019 at 10:31am PST

April 3 (UPI) -- The Backstreet Boys have tapped Brian Littrell's son to open for them on tour.

Baylee Littrell, 16, confirmed in an Instagram post Wednesday he will join the boy band on its upcoming DNA tour.

"I'm so excited to announce I'm joining @BackstreetBoys on the road for the #DNAWorldTour North American leg!" he wrote.

Baylee also shared his excitement in an interview with People published Wednesday.

"Since I was 6 years old, my dream has always been to go on tour," he told the magazine. "I wanted to do what my dad did."

Baylee is an aspiring country music singer who released the single "Don't Knock It" in November. He will release his debut studio album over the summer.

"We've been developing this for the past year and my parents have been with me every step of the way," the teenager said, referencing Littrell and mom Leighanne.

"Fans can expect something very personal," he teased. "This is everything I grew up on -- everything is relatable. That's what we wanted."