David James Elliott attends the Salute to Heroes dinner at USO of Missouri on March 7, 2013. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Catherine Bell attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Do-Over" on May 16, 2016. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Catherine Bell will return as Lt. Col. Sarah "Mac" MacKenzie on "NCIS: Los Angeles." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Catherine Bell will reprise her JAG character on NCIS: Los Angeles.

Bell will play Mac in a recurring capacity on NCIS: Los Angeles, which exists in the same TV universe as JAG. She joins her former co-star David James Elliott, who will reprise Capt. Harmon "Harm" Rabb, Jr.

Elliott will first appear in the May 12 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, with Bell to return in the Season 10 finale, which airs May 19.

"Catherine's Mac was a strong, smart woman who held her own, and then some, in a male-dominated world," NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement. "Her character paved the way for other strong female leads."

"Not only is great to be working together as friends, but to be able to write for Catherine and have her same character interact with our NCIS: Los Angeles characters now, that's wonderfully surreal," he added. "It feels like everything has come full circle."

Bell had teased her return in an Instagram post Monday.

"Tired but so happy. What an amazing day on set. Can't WAIT to share what I'm doing .... and the people I'm working with," she wrote.