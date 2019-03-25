Alanis Morissette announces she's pregnant with 3rd child

Rapper Souleye (L) and singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette will be welcoming a third child later this year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Singer Alanis Morissette revealed Monday she's pregnant with her third child.

She announced the news in an Instagram post showing off her growing belly.

"So much NEWnews," she captioned the image.

This pregnancy is her third with husband, rapper Souleye. They welcomed Ever Imre in 2010 and Onyx Solace in 2016.

Morissette revealed in September 2017 she was treated for postpartum depression after the births of both of her children.

"There are days I'm debilitated to the point where I can barely move," she said. "As a kid, I imagined having children and being with an amazing partner. This is a whole other wrench I didn't anticipate."

She said the condition was worse after the birth of her daughter, Onyx.

"It's very isolating," Morissette said. "I'm used to being the Rock of Gibraltar, providing, protecting and maneuvering. It had me question everything. I've known myself to be a really incredible decision-maker and a leader that people can rely on. [Now] I can barely decided what to eat for dinner."