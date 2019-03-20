Daphne Oz expecting fourth child with husband John Jovanovic

Daphne Oz (L) with her father Dr. Mehmet Oz. Daphne has announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Daphne Oz, the daughter of cardiothoracic surgeon and television star Dr. Oz, has announced on Instagram that she is expecting her fourth child with husband John Jovanovic.

Daphne, the former host of The Chew on ABC, made the announcement on Tuesday alongside a photo of herself displaying her baby bump.

"I do love to cook! bun in the oven #4 coming your way later this year and we couldn't be more excited!!" she said.

Daphne, who now appears on The Dish on Oz alongside her father, also announced she was pregnant on Wednesday's episode.

Daphne and Jovanovic are parents to daughters Philomena Bijou, 5, and Domenica Celine, 15 months, and son Jovan Jr., 3. She gave birth to Domenica in December 2017.