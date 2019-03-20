Jessica Simpson gives birth to third child with husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson gave birth to her third child with Eric Johnson on Tuesday. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson gave birth to her third child with husband Eric Johnson, she announced on Instagram Wednesday.

The 38-year-old singer and fashion designer shared a photo of the couple's newborn daughter Birdie Mae Johnson, announcing she was born on Tuesday weighing 10 pounds 13 ounces.

"We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson," Simpson wrote.

Earlier this month, Simpson was hospitalized for a "crazy painful" case of bronchitis amid her pregnancy, but said Birdie was monitored at the time and "doing amazing."

She announced her pregnancy in September expanding the family which already included 6-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew and 5-year-old son Ace Knute.