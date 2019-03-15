Chance the Rapper attends the Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chance the Rapper attends the BET Awards on June 25, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chance the Rapper announced Kirsten Corley's second pregnancy just days after their wedding celebration. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper is expecting his second child with wife Kirsten Corley.

The 25-year-old rapper, born Chancelor Bennett, announced Corley's pregnancy in an Instagram post Thursday.

Chance the Rapper shared a screenshot of a Notes memo reading "We pregnant again," adding, "Its a girl" and "JESUS CHRIST WE LOVE YOU GOD."

"New baby droppin in September," he captioned the post.

E! News said Corley confirmed the news in a post on Instagram Stories.

"Oh yeah, we're pregnant," the expectant mom wrote.

Chance the Rapper and Corley are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kensli. The couple's baby news comes just days after their wedding celebration.

Chance the Rapper and Corley married Saturday at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, Calif., with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and other friends and family in attendance. TMZ said the couple have been legally married since December.

Chance the Rapper is expected to release his debut studio album this year. He is known for such singles as "Angels," "No Problem" and "My Own Thing" featuring Joey Purp.