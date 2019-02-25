Cardi B shows daughter Kulture's face in family photo

Cardi B (R) and Offset attend the American Music Awards on October 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cardi B arrives at Queens County Criminal Court in New York on December 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cardi B (R), pictured with Offset, shared a picture with the rapper and their baby girl, Kulture Kiari. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Cardi B is giving fans a new glimpse of daughter Kulture's face.

The 26-year-old rapper shared a family photo Sunday on Instagram featuring herself, husband Offset and baby Kulture Kiari.

Cardi B said the picture was from her family's previous trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Kulture is now seven months old.

"PUNTA CANA," Cardi B wrote, adding a heart emoji. "@offsetyrn KK 3 month old."

Cardi B showed Kulture's face for the first time in December after announcing her split from Offset. She had explained her reluctance to post photos of her daughter in an interview with Entertainment Tonight the month previous.

"I'm scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there," the star said.

"Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She's so precious," she added. "There's a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her."

Cardi B and Offset appear to have reconciled since their split. The pair attended the Grammys together this month after Cardi B told People they are "taking things slow" and focusing on Kulture.