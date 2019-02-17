Reports: Darren Criss marries Mia Swier in New Orleans

Actor Darren Criss and Mia Swier attend the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Darren Criss and writer-producer Mia Swier got married this weekend after a yearlong engagement. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Glee actor Darren Criss has married writer-producer Mia Swier after a yearlong engagement.

Us Weekly said they exchanged wedding vows in New Orleans on Saturday.

E! reported Criss chose a white tuxedo for the occasion, while his bride wore a sleeveless white dress with a corset bodice and tulle skirt.

Criss announced his engagement on Twitter in January 2018.

"Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together," Criss tweeted. "And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."