Chelsea Handler (L) and Will Arnett attend the Netflix presentation at International CES on January 6, 2016. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Chelsea Handler shared plans for "Life Will Be the Death of Me," her first book in five years, and a new comedy tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Chelsea Handler will release her first memoir in the spring.

The 43-year-old actress and comedian shared plans for Life Will Be the Death of Me, her first book in five years, and a new comedy tour in a news release Tuesday.

Handler's memoir will go on sale April 9. The book explores the star's "Year of Self-Sufficiency" following the election of President Donald Trump, including her entering therapy to confront love and loss in her childhood.

The former Chelsea Lately host will promote the book with the 16-city Life Will Be the Death of Me: Chelsea Handler's Sit-Down Comedy Tour. The tour kicks off April 11 in Boston, Mass., and ends June 1 in San Francisco, Calif.

"This is the cover of my new book, Life Will be The Death of Me, coming out 4/9. I will be coming to a city near you with my sit down comedy tour," Handler tweeted Tuesday.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Feb. 8 and include a copy of Handler's memoir in the price.

Handler published her first book, My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands, in 2005. Her most recent book, Uganda Be Kidding Me, debuted in 2014 and inspired the Netflix comedy special Uganda Be Kidding Me: Live.

Handler hosted the E! late-night talk show Chelsea Lately from 2007 to 2014. She has since hosted the Netflix series Chelsea Does and Chelsea.

Here's the full list of dates for the Life Will Be the Death of Me tour:

April 11 - The Orpheum Theatre in Boston, Mass.

April 12 - The Met Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pa.

April 13 - Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C.

April 18 - The Majestic Theatre in Dallas, Texas

April 19 - ACL Life at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas

April 20 - Revention Music Center in Houston, Texas

April 25 - The Orpheum Theatre in Madison, Wisc.

April 26 - Athenaeum Theatre in Chicago, Ill.

April 27 - The Fillmore in Detroit, Mich.

May 2 - The Town Hall in New York, N.Y.

May 4 - Paramount Theater in Denver, Colo.

May 16 - Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Fla.

May 17 - The Fillmore in Miami, Fla.

May 18 - Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, N.C.

May 30 - The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Calif.

June 1 - SF Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, Calif.