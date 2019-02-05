'Bachelor' alum Bekah Martinez gives birth to daughter

A post shared by BEKAH MARTINEZ (@whats_ur_sign) on Jan 29, 2019 at 12:47pm PST

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez is a new mom.

People confirmed Monday the 23-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Grayston Leonard on Saturday.

Martinez delivered via water birth at the Natural Birth Center in Los Angeles. She and Leonard have to decide on a name for their newborn daughter.

Leonard gave fans a first glimpse of his baby girl in a photo Monday on Instagram. The picture shows the infant breastfeeding while wearing soft mittens.

"#nopicturesplease," the new dad captioned the post.

Martinez announced she was expecting in September. She said in an interview with Pure Wow that she learned she was pregnant three months into her relationship with Leonard, whom she started dating in February 2018.

"I was in disbelief and thought, 'Is this really happening?'" the star recalled.

Martinez said it was "a dream come true" to be expecting, despite her surprise at the news.

"It's the one thing that I've known with certainty for so long. I've gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I've always felt sure that I want to be a mom," she said.

Martinez appeared as a contestant in The Bachelor Season 22 starring Arie Luyendyk Jr. Luyendyk ultimately got engaged to Lauren Burnham and is expecting his first child with the television personality.