Kate Middleton shares family photo during school visit

Kate Middleton arrives at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King's College London on January 24, 2018. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Kate Middleton (R) and Prince William introduce Prince Louis in London on April 27. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA

Kate Middleton did show-and-tell with students while supporting Children's Mental Health Week in London. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Kate Middleton shared a personal family photo during a visit to a primary school.

The 37-year-old duchess of Cambridge did show-and-tell with students Tuesday while supporting her charity Place2Be and Children's Mental Health Week in London.

Middleton visited Lavender Primary School in Enfield, where People said she shared her family's 2018 Christmas card photo.

"With Year 2 Teacher Ms Monk The Duchess of Cambridge joins pupils sharing objects which represent something that makes them feel good," Kensington Palace tweeted.

"The Duchess of Cambridge brought with her a photograph of her family to share with the class," the palace added alongside a video of the moment.

Middleton married Prince Harry in April 2011 and is parent to three children, 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 9-month-old Prince Louis, with the British royal.

"This is a photograph of my family. These are my children and this is my husband. And my family makes me feel happy," she told students.

Middleton also stopped by Alperton Community School, where she spoke with teachers, took part in the students' Random Acts of Kindness Club and learned how the school's art program aims to build confidence.

"In the Textiles Classroom @AlpertonCS The Duchess of Cambridge heard how the school uses Art to enhance children's confidence, creativity and wellbeing across the age groups," Kensington Palace said.

Middleton is a patron of Place2Be, a national children's mental health charity. The organization provides services to schools, including counseling for children, training for teachers and support for parents.