Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Former Law & Order star Elisabeth Rohm is engaged to a retired judge.

The 45-year-old actress confirmed Thursday to People that she will marry boyfriend Jonathan T. Colby.

"We're overjoyed to share with everyone that we got engaged last week at our home in La Jolla, California," Rohm told the magazine.

"In the privacy of our backyard, we shared our commitment to love each other forever as we took in the stunning ocean views at sunset," she said. "It was the most loving and romantic day of our lives with many tears of happiness!"

Rohm also shared news of her engagement with Us Weekly.

"We are so blessed to have found each other," the star said.

"We exchanged our loving engagement vows to one another in our La Jolla, California, home backyard -- with the roaring Pacific Ocean waves crashing on the bluff, the sun setting over the sea and the crisp winter air," she added.

Rohm initially announced her engagement on Instagram. She showed off her large diamond engagement ring in a photo Saturday.

"Yes, I'm engaged to the most loving, kind, elegant, generous and extraordinary man!" the actress gushed in the caption. "I'm so happy to finally share this most blessed and personal news with all of you."

"I've waited a long time to find My Jonathan. My prayers have been answered @jonathan.colby," she said. "It's never too late to write your new story. God has blessed me with LOVE and I send all of you my warmest wishes for all your dreams to come true too."

Rohm was previously engaged to Ron Wooster, and is parent to 10-year-old daughter Easton August with her ex-fiancé. She is known for playing Serena Southerlyn on Law & Order and Kate Lockley on Angel.