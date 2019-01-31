Kevin Hart (R), pictured with Eniko Parrish, son Hendrix and daughter Heaven (left to right), discussed Heaven on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart says his daughter, Heaven Hart, has a great sense of humor.

The 39-year-old actor and comedian said on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden that Heaven, his 13-year-old daughter with ex-wife Torrei Hart, is quick-witted and naturally funny.

"You can't prepare for this," Hart said of parenting a teenager. "There's something that happens with a teenager."

"My daughter's a little different because we're so close," he added. "So when you start to see your daughter turn into this young woman and pick up cadences that you know she got from you? Like in the morning my daughter hits me -- she will come in the room, she'll be like, 'What up g, you Gucci?' I'm like, 'What?'"

Hart said Heaven picking up his turns of phrase made him realize how much of an influence he has over his daughter.

"Yo, my daughter's so cool and it makes me so mad because I know, I know she's watching me," the star said. "Like, if I come down and she looks at my clothes, she's like, 'That what you rockin' today? Aight, I see you, dad.'"

"But she's -- she's so -- she's such a good kid, such a good kid," he added. "She has a great heart and that's what I love the most. But she makes me laugh. Genuinely, my daughter makes me laugh. That's a big deal to me."

Hart is parent to Heaven and 11-year-old Hendrix with Torrei, and to 14-month-old son Kenzo with wife Eniko Parrish. Hart posted a family photo in August while celebrating his second wedding anniversary with Parrish in the Bahamas.

"What's understood doesn't need to be said.... You get me & I get you.... I'm glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary @enikohart," Hart wrote on Instagram at the time.

Hart most recently starred in the movie Night School, which opened in theaters in September. He is reportedly in talks to star in a live-action Monopoly movie.