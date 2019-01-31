Rachel Platten walks the runway in the Red Dress Collection show at New York Fashion Week on February 9, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rachel Platten took to Instagram after welcoming a baby girl, Violet Skye, with husband Kevin Lazan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "Fight Song" singer Rachel Platten is a new mom.

The 37-year-old recording artist took to Instagram Wednesday after welcoming a baby girl, Violet Skye, with husband Kevin Lazan.

Platten shared a photo of herself cradling baby Violet to her chest. She said in the caption she gave birth to her daughter Saturday, Jan. 26.

"Introducing Violet Skye Lazan. Born delicious & cuddly on 1.26, early in the am," Platten captioned the post.

"There is so much about this massive love that i want to share but don't yet know how to. I am sure the words will come soon," she said. "For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water)."

Platten ended by thanking fans for their love and support.

"Thank YOU all so much for your kindness and support and curiosity and gentleness as i fumbled my way through this crazy brutal amazing journey to get here to motherhood," she said. "Wow. I'm a mom."

Platten announced she was expecting a daughter during an episode of Good Morning America in October. She performed her new song "You Belong," which was inspired by her new role as mom.

"I am VERY excited to be singing my new song on tv," the star said at the time. "Not just because I am proud of the tenderness of it and can't wait for you to hear all the love in there, but because it's something i never would have thought I could do while pregnant."

Platten is best known for the single "Fight Song," which appears on her 2016 album, Wildfire. She last released the album Waves in October 2017.