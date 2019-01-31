Pink's husband defends teaching daughter, 7, to shoot rifle

Carey Hart, daughter Willow and Pink (left to right) attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Alice Through the Looking Glass" on May 23, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Carey Hart (L) and Pink attend the American Music Awards on November 19, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Carey Hart (L), pictured with Pink (C) and daughter Willow, "poked the parent police" by sharing a video of Willow using a gun. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Pink's husband is standing by his decision to teach his daughter how to shoot a rifle.

Carey Hart, 43, defended himself on Instagram after he "poked the parent police bear" Wednesday by sharing a video of Willow, his 7-year-old daughter with Pink, using a gun.

The clip shows Willow aiming down the scope before asking Hart for permission to shoot. Hart said his daughter has been learning to shoot since she was three years old.

"Haven't poked the parent police bear in a few days," the star captioned the post. "Willz and I shooting the the 22 rifle. She is getting pretty good. Can hit a 12 inch pie plate from 30 years. Started her shooting at 3yrs old."

"For the record non of us hunt, just enjoy shooting for sport," he said. "I'm raising the kids with knowledge of fire arms, how to handle them, shoot them, store them, and avoid them in uneducated hands. #knowledgeispower."

Some praised Hart in the comments for educating Willow about guns, while others criticized the dad-of-two for giving his daughter the rifle.

"I think this is an extremely important topic of education," Hart responded to one person, according to Us Weekly.

Hart brushed off another person who said Willow could possibly lose control and shoot her dad in the face.

"You're completely ignorant," the former professional freestyle motocross competitor replied.

Hart is parent to Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson with Pink. He previously "poked the parent police" last week by sharing a photo of himself with Pink, Willow and Jameson riding a dirt bike without helmets.

"Stuffed the whole family on my bike, with out helmets, and We were hitting all the jumps. What you think parent police?" the star wrote, adding three crying with laughter emojis.