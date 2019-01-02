'Boy Meets World' alum Danielle Fishel expecting first child

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel is going to be a mom.

The 37-year-old actress announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that she's expecting her first child with her husband, actor and producer Jensen Karp.

Fishel shared a photo of a pair of baby shoes with two adult pairs in the background. She told fans in the caption she is pregnant with a baby boy.

"I'm eating for two. I'm napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I'm shopping). I'm nesting. I'm reading books. I'm madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I've got baby apps," the star wrote.

"I'm confident. I feel inadequate. i'm showing one day and the next I'm not. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait. #BabyKarp2019," she added.

Jensen confirmed the news in a post on his own account. He shared a photo of Fishel cradling her baby bump in front of their Christmas tree, along with a funny picture from the MakeMeBabies app.

"GUYS. We're having a baby boy. Couldn't be more excited to raise a sweet dumpling with @daniellefishel. Even thought we used one of those websites and found it will look like the monster in the next photo..." the actor wrote.

Fishel and Karp married in Baltimore, Md., in November. The couple first met in high school and got engaged in March.

"Today I married my soulmate," Karp wrote Nov. 4 on Instagram. "We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life."

"Big life moment happened on Sunday," he added the next day on Twitter. "I am beyond thankful to have this angel by my side for the rest of our lives. @daniellefishel now has both my [heart] and my last name."

Fishel is best known for playing Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World.