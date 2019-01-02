Missy Peregrym tied the knot with Tom Oakley at an intimate wedding Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- FBI star Missy Peregrym is a married woman.

People confirmed Tuesday the 36-year-old Canadian actress tied the knot with Australian actor Tom Oakley at an intimate wedding Sunday in Los Angeles.

Peregrym wore a shimmering Vivienne Westwood gown, while Oakley sported a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo. The couple's beloved dog, Carly, was present at the celebration.

"It was an intimate and fun evening shared with family and close friends," a source said. "Typical of Missy and Tom, there was an enormous amount of love and a lot of laughter."

Peregrym shared a pair of snapshots from her nuptials Tuesday on Instagram. One photo shows her and Oakley striking a pose on the dance floor, while the other shows her embracing the actor.

"Happy New Year! Love Tom, Missy & Charly," Peregrym captioned the post.

Peregrym was previously wed to American actor Zachary Levi. She is known for playing Andy McNally on the ABC series Rookie Blue and presently portrays Maggie Bell on the CBS drama FBI.