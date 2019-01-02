Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The View host Abby Huntsman is going to be a mom of three.

The 32-year-old television personality announced on Wednesday's episode of the ABC talk show that she's expecting twins -- a son and daughter -- with husband Jeffrey Bruce Livingston.

"Some crazy exciting news," she told her co-hosts. "We are pregnant -- my husband and I -- and we're having a girl and a boy!"

Huntsman said Livingston fainted at the doctor's office when they discovered she was pregnant with twins.

"He's got two doctors on him wiping his face with cold towels," she recalled. "They bring in a box of chocolates like, 'Honey, you're got to take some sugar.' I look over, I'm like, 'Are you serious!'"

BIG NEWS! Our @HuntsmanAbby is expecting ... TWINS! We couldn't be more thrilled for her and her husband Jeffery and their 13-month-old daughter Isabel Grace on their growing family! ♥ https://t.co/AjMBy0ZOw4 pic.twitter.com/bTrrugH52k — The View (@TheView) January 2, 2019

Huntsman and Livingston are already parents to 13-month-old daughter Isabel Grace. Huntsman said in an interview with People that she is "excited" to see Isabel become a big sister.

"She just turned 1, and to think you're gonna be a big sister in just a few months, it's crazy," the star told the magazine.

"But you know what? I think it helps you," she said of having siblings. "I'm one of seven kids, and I love being around a bunch of siblings because I think it teaches you independence, and it teaches you how to grow up quickly and also just be a good friend and be a good sister."

Huntsman's co-host Meghan McCain was among those to congratulate the couple online.

"Love you!!!!!!! Congratulations my sister!!!!!!!!! So excited to meet these babies! You're already an incredible mom and these ones are lucky to have you as a mother and Jeff as a father! #twinning," she tweeted Wednesday.

Huntsman joined The View as a co-host in Season 22. She has previously appeared on Fox & Friends, HuffPost Live and MSNBC.