Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Sony announced on Monday the full lineup of old-school video games that will appear on the PlayStation Classic console including Grand Theft Auto and Resident Evil Director's Cut.

The PlayStation Classic, set for release on Dec. 3, is modeled after the first PlayStation released in 1994 in Japan, but 45% smaller.

The lineup includes Grand Theft Auto, Resident Evil Director's Cut, Battle Arena Toshinden, Cool Boarders 2, Destruction Derby, Final Fantasy VII, Intelligent Cube, Jumping Flash, Metal Gear Solid, Mr. Driller, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Rayman, Revelations: Persona, Ridge Racer Type 4, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Syphon Filter, Tekken 3, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, Twisted Metal and Wild Arms.

Sony released a trailer highlighting the 20 packed-in games, alongside gameplay footage.

The PlayStation Classic will be packaged with two controllers for multiplayer, an HDMI cable and a USB cable that will be used to power the console. It will retail for $99.99.

The console is similar to Nintendo's NES and SNES Classic consoles which also featured a collection of pre-loaded, old-school video games.