Sony announces PlayStation Classic console with 20 games

Introducing PlayStation Classic, launching this December and pre-loaded with 20 generation-defining games. First details: https://t.co/TbgQUOv3F9 #PlayStationClassic pic.twitter.com/RN1oS0C0f8

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Sony announced the PlayStation Classic on Wednesday, a new console that contains 20 pre-loaded, old-school video games.

The console, modeled after the first PlayStation released in 1994 in Japan but 45% smaller, will be released on Dec. 3 and retail for $99.99.

Games featured on the device will include classic titles from the '90s such as Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, R4: Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms. Sony has said that the rest of the lineup will be announced at a later date.

Two controllers will be included in the package for multiplayer, along with an HDMI cable and a USB cable that will be used to power the console.

The PlayStation Classic is similar to Nintendo's NES and SNES Classic consoles which also featured a collection of pre-loaded, old-school video games.