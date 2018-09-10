Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Lara Croft must survive inside deadly jungles located in South America in the latest trailer for Square Enix's upcoming video game sequel, Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

The clip, released Monday, features the iconic Lara Croft trying to survive against a wild jaguar, a tumbling mud slide and a small army of armed mercenaries.

The globe-trotting hero is also seen leaping, climbing and swimming through booby-trapped Mayan tombs and obtaining a rare artifact that may have set the apocalypse into motion.

"Because I could not stop for death, he kindly stopped for me," Lara Croft says, hinting at the title's darker subject matter.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is set for release on Sept. 14 for the Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game will close out a Tomb Raider origin trilogy started by Square Enix in 2013 when the company introduced a younger, less experienced, more realistic Lara Croft.