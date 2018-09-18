'Kingdom Hearts 3': 'Big Hero 6' enters the game in new trailer

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Sora, Donald Duck and Goofy enter into the world of Disney's Big Hero 6 in the latest trailer for publisher Square Enix's upcoming crossover sequel, Kingdom Hearts 3.

The clip, released Monday, features Sora and friends meeting with the Big Hero 6 crime-fighting team including Baymax inside the film's setting of San Fransokyo.

Baymax and Sora and then seen teaming up together to battle the Heartless across the rooftops of San Fransokyo.

The trailer also includes looks at Mickey Mouse, a number of returning Kingdom Hearts characters and world's based on Disney films Tangled, Pirates of the Caribbean and Frozen. One combat sequence features a pirate ship fighting off a giant octopus.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is set for release for the Playstation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 29. Toy Story and Monsters Inc. will also be featured worlds in the game.

Square Enix also released on Twitter Monday the cover art for Kingdom Hearts 3, featuring artwork done by series director Tetsuya Nomura.