'Hate U Give,' 'Under the Tuscan Sun' screenwriter Audrey Wells dead at 58

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Under the Tuscan Sun and The Hate U Give screenwriter Audrey Wells has died at the age of 58 after a long battle with cancer, her husband said.

Wells' credits also include Guinevere, The Truth About Cats & Dogs, George of the Jungle, The Kid, Shall We Dance and A Dog's Purpose.

"Over the last five and half years, Audrey fought valiantly against her illness, and she died surrounded by love," her husband Brian Larky said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued: "Even during her fight, she never stopped living, working or traveling, and she never lost her joy, wonder and optimism. She was, simply, the most incredible wife and partner imaginable, and she knew always that she was loved by Tatiana, me and the friends who were her chosen family. She said just recently, 'We're so lucky, honey. We got to live a love story. Who gets to do that?' We will carry her forward with us forever -- as a mother, as a wife, as an artist and creator and as a friend. She was irreplaceable."

People.com said Wells died a day before The Hate U Give was released in theaters.

‪"It was a joy to work with Audrey, and I'm forever grateful for what she gave us with The Hate U Give. She will truly be missed," Angie Thomas, the author of the young-adult novel on which the film was based, wrote on Instagram Friday.