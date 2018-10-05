Ben Affleck thanks family, fans for support after finishing rehab

Left to right, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill arrive for the Warner Bros. Pictures Invites You to The Big Picture at CinemaCon 2017 on March 29, 2017. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck thanked family, friends and fans for support while he finished 40 days in a treatment center for alcohol addiction.

In a post shared Thursday on Instagram, the Batman star said he remains in outpatient care and the support he's received has given him the strength to speak out about his illness.

"Battling any addiction is lifelong and difficult struggle," he said. "Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family."

The 46-year-old actor also thanked those who reached out on social media and shared their own experiences with addiction.

"Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible," he said. "It helps to know I am not alone."

"As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure."

People reported that Affleck entered rehab in late August, with the help of ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The actor had previously sought treatment in 2001 and in December.