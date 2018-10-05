Francesca Eastwood took to Instagram after welcoming a baby boy with Alexander Wraith. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Francesca Eastwood is giving fans a first glimpse of her newborn son.

The 25-year-old actress took to Instagram Thursday after welcoming a baby boy, Titan, with boyfriend Alexander Wraith in September.

Eastwood posted a photo of herself in bed with Titan. The top of the infant's head can be seen in the picture.

The Heroes Reborn actress gave birth to Titan on Sept. 16, according to E! News. She had announced her pregnancy at the 2018 Environmental Media Awards in May.

"I'm going to be adding to the family this summer with my own baby and we're so excited," the star said.

Eastwood also confirmed the news in a joint statement with Wraith to Entertainment Tonight.

"Francesca and I are very happy and excited to announce that we are having a child together. We are looking forward to our future together," the pair said.

Eastwood is the daughter of actor and director Clint Eastwood and actress Frances Fisher. She appeared with Fisher in an episode of Fargo Season 3, and played Molly Walker on Heroes Reborn.