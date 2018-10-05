Gisele Bundchen (L) kisses Tom Brady following the New England Patriots' win at Super Bowl LI on February 5, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Gisele Bundchen (R) and Tom Brady attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Gisele Bundchen (R), pictured with Tom Brady, shared details about her blind date with the NFL star. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Gisele Bundchen says she "fell in love" with husband Tom Brady during their first date.

The 38-year-old Brazilian model shared details about her blind date with Brady on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We actually had a blind date," Bundchen told host Jimmy Fallon. "It was a funny story, because for some reason, everybody thought they needed to find me a boyfriend. So, actually, it was my third blind date."

"I figured, let's meet for a drink because a drink can take three minutes or two hours," she said. "When I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love right away. I was like, what? He was just so sweet. You know how sweet he is."

Bundchen met Brady in 2006 and married the NFL star in February 2009. She shared details about their intimate wedding in her book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, which debuted this week.

"Around 40 people gathered in our open living room: Tom's and my entire extended family -- including nieces -- and three good friends apiece," the model wrote, according to InStyle.

"Jack was two, and still our ring bearer!" she added, referencing Brady's son with Bridget Moynahan. "I wore a simple white slip dress. My feet were bare."

Bundchen and Brady, a quarterback for the New England Patriots, are parents to 8-year-old son Benjamin and 5-year-old daughter Vivian. Bundchen sent love to Brady on his 41st birthday in August, writing, "Happy birthday my love! We love you so much!!!"