Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Orlando Bloom is cherishing his final moments with his dying grandmother.

The 41-year-old British actor penned an emotional tribute Thursday on Instagram to his ailing grandmother Dorrie.

"cherish the memories and moments and celebrate and respect the life," Bloom wrote. "we all smile we live we laugh and we embrace a grandmother a mother a sister an aunt a wife a girlfriend a daughter a friend a child a newborn."

"98 years and I'm so glad I got to be a part of them and as I lie awake pondering and knowing that she too will pass soon now perhaps before I wake I pray I smile I shed a tear or two at the memories," he said.

The Lord of the Rings star recalled Sunday lunches with his grandmother's Yorkshire pudding, walks together in the fields and along the canals, and her gifts of knitted cardigans.

"I am so grateful for my grandma Dorrie," he said. "I love you."

Bloom's girlfriend, singer Katy Perry, sent her love to the actor in the comments.

"Love you angel," she wrote.

Bloom previously posted with Dorrie on her 98th birthday in April.

"98 years strong," he captioned a photo on Instagram. "#love my grandmother."

Dorrie is Bloom's maternal grandmother. He and ex-wife Miranda Kerr named their son, Flynn, after his paternal grandmother, Evelyn, who died before Flynn's birth.

"I was convinced we were going to have a girl," Bloom said on Live! with Regis and Kelly in 2012. I was thinking Evelyn. We're going to have a girl, it's going to be called Evelyn. And it was a boy. And so Flynn! Evelyn, Flynn. Flynn, Evelyn."