Prince Harry (R), duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, greet well-wishers during an official royal visit to Sussex, England, on Wednesday. Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are visiting their namesake county of Sussex as a couple for the first time.

The duke and duchess of Sussex met with students and other well-wishers during the official royal visit Wednesday in England.

Harry, who wore a grey suit, and Markle, who sported a cream-colored coat with a black blouse and leather skirt, were greeted by children from The Prebendal School.

"Meeting children from @ThePrebendal School - a fantastic welcome at the start of #RoyalVisitSussex," Kensington Palace captioned a clip on Twitter.

People said students from Westbourne House School presented the Harry and Markle with an A-Z guide to Sussex. The duchess asked the children their names and appeared pleased with the gift.

"Oh my goodness, thank you. That's very cool," she said.

Harry and Markle moved on to view Sussex's copy of the Declaration of Independence, one of two handwritten copies. The other, signed copy is housed in the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

"Taking a closer look at the Sussex copy of the Declaration of Independence, a rare copy of the American Declaration of Independence -- and one of only two in existence that was discovered in 2016 #RoyalVisitSussex," Kensington Palace wrote.

Harry and Markle stopped by the University of Chichester before moving on to East Sussex. The couple will begin their fall tour of Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand on Oct. 16.