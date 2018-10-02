'Bachelorette' alum Jillian Harris introduces daughter Annie

A post shared by Jillian Harris (@jillian.harris) on Jul 13, 2018 at 11:32am PDT

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Bachelorette alum Jillian Harris is giving fans a glimpse of her newborn daughter.

The 38-year-old television personality took to Instagram Monday after welcoming a baby girl with fiancé Justin Pasutto.

Harris shared a photo of Pasutto cradling the infant in his hands. The couple are also parents to 2-year-old son Leo.

"Welcome sweet Annie," Harris wrote. "@justinpasutto best date night ever... a little golf, a little party in the delivery room, a little push, and a new little one to love!"

The former Bachelorette star confirmed the news in a video Monday on Instagram Stories.

"Yes, you guys, the baby came!" she told fans. "We had an amazing weekend with her -- super chill with the family. She's healthy and delivery was great."

Harris said she named her daughter after her paternal grandmother. She posted a cute video of Annie early Tuesday morning.

Harris came to fame on The Bachelor Season 13 before starring on The Bachelorette Season 5. She and Pasutto got engaged in December 2016 after several years of dating, and announced in May they were expecting a daughter.

"My heart could EXPLODE!!!! Up next.... a baby GIRL!" Harris wrote on Instagram. "@justinpasutto are you ready for this!!?? Thank you EVERYONE for your enthusiasm and LOVE."

Harris hosts the HGTV series Love It or List It Too.