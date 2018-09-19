Queen Elizabeth II is all smiles in trailer for new doc

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is the subject of a new ITV/HBO documentary called "Queen of the World." File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family are seen smiling in a brief trailer for the upcoming documentary Queen of the World.

The documentary will air on ITV in the United Kingdom Sept. 25 and in the United States on HBO Oct. 1.

Wednesday's 35-second clip on YouTube showed the 92-year-old monarch as she knights a man, prepares for a radio address and greets visitors.

"Filmed over more than a year with privileged access to The Queen, her family, her staff and her residences, this landmark documentary tells the story of how the Commonwealth has been a central focus and passion throughout Her Majesty's life," a press release said.

Also appearing in the film will be Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Princess Anne; Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex; and the Countess of Wessex.