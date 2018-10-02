Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy says his son, Louis, guided his performance in Venom.
The 41-year-old actor discussed the 10-year-old's influence while attending the movie's Los Angeles premiere Monday at Regency Village Theater.
"He was pretty much in the driving seat for most of it, and I did use him as my anthology and mythology wizard," Hardy told Entertainment Tonight.
"He told me what I was doing wrong and I was doing more things wrong than I was doing right because children are deeply honest. He was my little spirit guide in that aspect. So as far as I'm concerned, I passed his [test], and that's the best I could do," he said.
Venom is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, who was previously portrayed by Topher Grace in Spider-Man 3. The movie is directed by Ruben Fleischer and co-stars Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed.
"I have a really good feeling about it," Hardy said of the film. "I know the whole team has poured a lot of love into it, and I've really enjoyed it."
Hardy is parent to Louis with ex-girlfriend Rachael Speed. He previously told Variety he took the role in Venom due to his son's love for the character.
"First and foremost, I'm a dad," the star said. "My son came to me with a specific character that he absolutely fell in love with. I started to take a look at it myself and then, as if by magic, a script appeared on the horizon."
Venom opens in theaters Friday.