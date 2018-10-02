Movies Tom Hardy says his son guided 'Venom' role By Annie Martin ( )

Tom Hardy (L) and Michelle Williams attend the premiere. Hardy plays Eddie Brock/Venom and Williams plays Anne Weying in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Cast member Ron Cephas Jones attends the premiere. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Sope Aluko plays Dr. Rosie Collins in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Michelle Lee plays Donna Diego in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Reid Scott (L) and his wife, Elspeth Keller, attend the premiere. Scott plays Dr. Dan Lewis in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Riz Ahmed plays Dr. Carlton Drake in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Cast member Jenny Slate attends the premiere. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Director Ruben Fleischer. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Stunt performer Katie Gill. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Sam Medina plays Parolee in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Musician Gene Simmons (L) and his wife Shannon Tweed Simmons attend the premiere. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Retired basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the premiere. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Steve Zissis of "Togetherness." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Tichina Arnold of "Martin." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Nico Santos of "Crazy Rich Asians." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Rob Liefeld of "Deadpool." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Youtuber Olga Kay. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Kellan Lutz of "Twilight." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Elizabeth J. Carlisle of "Bosch." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Chef Roy Choi. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Model Taylor Hill. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Mae Whitman of "Good Girls" and "Parenthood." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Los Angeles FC soccer players Jordan Harvey (L) and Lee Nguyen. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Rapper Chanel West Coast. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Allison Holker of "Dancing with the Stars." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Malcolm C. Murray (L) of "The Purge: Election Year" and guest attend the premiere. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Singer-songwriter and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Asher Angel of "Andi Mack." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Lola Tash of "Molly Maxwell." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Musician Giselle Torres. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Scheana Shay of "Vanderpump Rules." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo Tom Sandoval (L) and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo 0 of 0

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy says his son, Louis, guided his performance in Venom. The 41-year-old actor discussed the 10-year-old's influence while attending the movie's Los Angeles premiere Monday at Regency Village Theater.

"He was pretty much in the driving seat for most of it, and I did use him as my anthology and mythology wizard," Hardy told Entertainment Tonight.

"He told me what I was doing wrong and I was doing more things wrong than I was doing right because children are deeply honest. He was my little spirit guide in that aspect. So as far as I'm concerned, I passed his [test], and that's the best I could do," he said.

Venom is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, who was previously portrayed by Topher Grace in Spider-Man 3. The movie is directed by Ruben Fleischer and co-stars Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed.

"I have a really good feeling about it," Hardy said of the film. "I know the whole team has poured a lot of love into it, and I've really enjoyed it."

Hardy is parent to Louis with ex-girlfriend Rachael Speed. He previously told Variety he took the role in Venom due to his son's love for the character.

"First and foremost, I'm a dad," the star said. "My son came to me with a specific character that he absolutely fell in love with. I started to take a look at it myself and then, as if by magic, a script appeared on the horizon."

Venom opens in theaters Friday.