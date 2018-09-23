North West, 5, walks in first fashion show

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West arrive on the red carpet at the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on June 1, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West arrive on the red carpet at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City on April 21, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The 5-year-old daughter of rapper Kanye West and TV personality Kim Kardashian walked in a children's fashion show Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- North West, the 5-year-old daughter of rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, made her runway debut in a fashion show this weekend.

"My baby she was The LOL Doll THRILLA," Kardashian West tweeted Saturday, along with a smiling emoji with hearts for eyes.

The post also included a video from The Wests Twitter feed, a fan page devoted to the famous family, which included footage of North walking down an outdoor runway, while wearing a red leather jacket and skirt, sunglasses, white socks and black shoes reminiscent of the ensemble Michael Jackson had on in his classic music video "Thriller."

E! News said Kardashian West was spotted holding up her phone and filming North in the LOL Surprise! fashion show in Pacific Palisades near Los Angeles.

North is the oldest of the couple's three children. The Wests are also the parents of 9-month-old daughter Chicago and 2-year-old son Saint.